Sport

Jones takes axe to backs in Wallabies squad for All Blacks tests
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - South Africa v Australia - Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, South Africa - July 8, 2023 Australia head coach Eddie Jones on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

20 Jul 2023 09:21AM
MELBOURNE : Australia coach Eddie Jones has dropped experienced utility back Reece Hodge and fullback Tom Wright from his 34-man squad for back-to-back tests against the All Blacks following a winless start to the Rugby Championship.

Australia were thrashed 43-12 by an understrength South Africa in Pretoria then suffered a last-gasp 34-31 defeat to Argentina in Sydney last weekend to heap pressure on Jones early in his second stint coaching the Wallabies.

Andrew Kellaway and fellow outside back Jordan Petaia have returned to the squad from injury for the Rugby Championship clash in Melbourne on July 29, which also doubles as the first of the teams' annual Bledisloe Cup series.

The second Bledisloe Cup test is in Dunedin on Aug. 5.

Veteran flanker and co-captain Michael Hooper was named as the sole player in a "rehab group" outside the squad of 34 named on Thursday after missing the Pumas game with a calf injury.

Forwards Matt Gibbon and Zane Nonggorr have been dropped.

"We're very disappointed with the results during stage one of our campaign," Jones said in a team statement.

"We need to find more in stage two and Melbourne will be a ground where we will find our best."

Source: Reuters

