Jonker believes Dutch women still among world's best despite historical loss

ZURICH :Outgoing Netherlands coach Andries Jonker vowed to prove his team are still one of the best in women's football despite their crushing 4-0 defeat by England at Euro 2025 on Wednesday that left them on the brink of elimination.

The Dutch, champions in 2017, suffered their heaviest defeat in a major tournament as the Lionesses dominated at Stadion Letzigrund and neutralised the Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer Vivianne Miedema.

Jonker, however, remained confident ahead of a decisive final group-stage clash with France on Sunday.

"We thought we could play toe-to-toe against England," Jonker told a press conference. "We wanted to play for victory. We want to play to qualify for the quarter-finals. That this is the biggest defeat at a major finals? I don't care."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Netherlands adopted an aggressive formation with Jill Roord and Chasity Grant joining Miedema in attack, but the strategy faltered. When asked whether a more defensive approach would have been prudent against the Euro 2022 champions, Jonker defended his tactics.

"Potentially, we can be a part of the top (teams), but what is the definition of the top?" Jonker said. "Spain, in my view, is the top. They are the very best, the number one. Eight, nine to ten countries follow and we can be a part of those, but not today."

The Netherlands, ranked 11th in the world, face a must-win match against France to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

When teams finish level on points, qualification is based on head-to-head records ahead of overall group results, so, assuming England beat Wales, the Dutch would need to beat France by at least three goals to go above them in a three-team "mini group".

Should England fail to win, any victory for the Dutch would send them through.