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Jordan can hold heads high despite debut defeat to Austria, coach says
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Jordan can hold heads high despite debut defeat to Austria, coach says

Jordan can hold heads high despite debut defeat to Austria, coach says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Austria v Jordan - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Jordan coach Jamal Sellami reacts REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jordan can hold heads high despite debut defeat to Austria, coach says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Austria v Jordan - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Jordan's Ali Olwan in action with Austria's Nicolas Seiwald REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jordan can hold heads high despite debut defeat to Austria, coach says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Austria v Jordan - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Jordan's Mohammad Abualnadi in action with Austria's Romano Schmid REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jordan can hold heads high despite debut defeat to Austria, coach says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Austria v Jordan - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Austria's Romano Schmid in action with Jordan's Mohammad Abualnadi IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Darren Yamashita
17 Jun 2026 03:31PM
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SANTA CLARA, California, June 16 : Jordan can hold their heads up high after delivering an "honourable performance" on their World Cup debut, coach Jamal Sellami said following his side's 3-1 defeat by Austria in Group J on Tuesday.

Austria took the lead with their only real moment of quality in the first half when Romano Schmid curled into the top corner, but Jordan hit back after the break when Ali Olwan pulled them level.

Yazan Al Arab's own goal restored Austria's advantage and though Jordan poured forward in search of a second, substitute Marko Arnautovic's penalty deep into added time finally ended their resistance.

The result leaves Jordan third in their group on goal difference above Algeria, who lost 3-0 to Argentina on Tuesday.

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Sellami said the final score flattered Austria and did not do justice to his side's endeavour.

"I think that the result doesn't reflect the effort made by the Jordanian team, but personally I'm very happy and proud of their performance," Sellami told reporters.

Jordan are renowned for their ability on the counter, but were particularly impressive with the way they attacked Austria, even when the score was 1-1.

"No one was expecting us to be that bold, that proactive and to be that capable of benefiting from the available opportunities," Sellami said.

Ultimately, the difference between the two sides was the quality at Austria's disposal, including from the bench in the form of record scorer Arnautovic.

"We've not been able to win against Austria because it has players at Real Madrid (David Alaba) and Bayern Munich (Konrad Laimer)," Sellami added.

He also bemoaned the loss of forward Yazan Al-Naimat ​to a knee ⁠injury in December.

"If Naimat was with us today, the result would've been different," Sellami said.

Source: Reuters
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