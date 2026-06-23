Jordan coach proud of players despite early World Cup exit

SANTA CLARA, California: Jordan coach Jamal Sellami said his players' inexperience may have cost them in a 2-1 defeat by Algeria at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Monday, but he was proud of their World Cup campaign despite their early exit.

Jordan bow out of their first World Cup after consecutive defeats in Group J. They lost 3-1 to Austria in their opener.

"The Algerian team did some substitutions that might have made a difference. They had a very tall offensive player ... I think our lack of experience allowed them to score from two corner kicks when we were waiting to make our own substitutions with the cooling break."

"Generally speaking, we had a great match, and we should be proud of our performance. Very first experience in the World Cup, we were better than the first match."

"Now for us facing Argentina is an opportunity. It's an opportunity for us to perform well and leave a great mark worthy of Jordanian football."

Sellami, who is Moroccan, said Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein had visited the players' dressing room after the match and offered them congratulations. "Whenever you lose, there is always a negative feeling you're not in the best state of mind as the players that they have shown, but his words were a tonic for their spirit."