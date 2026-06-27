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Jordan coach Sellami in awe of Argentina despite possible Messi absence
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Jordan coach Sellami in awe of Argentina despite possible Messi absence

Jordan coach Sellami in awe of Argentina despite possible Messi absence

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Jordan v Algeria - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 22, 2026 Jordan coach Jamal Sellami before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Darren Yamashita

27 Jun 2026 05:48AM
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DALLAS, June 26 : Jordan coach Jamal Sellami is relishing the prospect of closing out his side's debut appearance at the World Cup against defending champions Argentina on Saturday, even if Lionel Messi is likely to start the game at Dallas Stadium on the bench.

The Jordanians lost both of their opening Group J games against Austria and Algeria and have no chance of advancing to the knockout rounds despite having one match left to play.

• "We have no idea what the Argentina coach will do with regards his initial line-up but, whoever the players are, the team is exceptional and every player deserves his place in this team," Sellami said.

• "They all dream of winning the World Cup, so no matter who the player is he will be carrying the dreams of the Argentina team."

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• "Of course, if Messi is playing he's one of the best players in the world and if not we will still be playing against a very strong and solid team."

• Captain Noor Al-Rawabdeh said he wanted to leave the world with a positive impression of Jordanian football and the nation as a whole.

• "Being able to be here is a message that we would like to convey about the Jordanian people and about Jordanian culture, to show to the world who we are," he said.

• "The Jordanians are people who have dreams and perseverance and we're happy that we have been able to reflect this image."

Source: Reuters
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