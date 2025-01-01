Jordan Spieth's caddie to work for Max Homa at The Sentry

In what appears to be a one-time gig, Jordan Spieth's caddie Michael Greller will pick up the bag for Max Homa at The Sentry this weekend in Maui.

PGATour.com first reported that Greller would join Homa for this event.

Spieth did not qualify for The Sentry - the PGA's 2025 season opener - and has not announced when he will make his season debut after undergoing left wrist surgery in August. He had zero wins on tour in 2024 and didn't place in the Top 50 of the FedEx Cup points list.

Greller, who has been Spieth's caddie since the latter turned pro, will join Homa at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Homa's regular caddie, Joe Griener, is expected to be back on the bag for The American Express event Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, Calif.

-Field Level Media