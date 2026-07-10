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Jorge Jesus appointed new Portugal coach after World Cup exit
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Sport

Jorge Jesus appointed new Portugal coach after World Cup exit

Jorge Jesus appointed new Portugal coach after World Cup exit

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Shabab v Al Nassr - Al Shabab FC Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 7, 2026 Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus before the match REUTERS/Stringer

10 Jul 2026 10:21PM
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July 10 : Portugal have appointed Jorge Jesus as the new head coach, the team announced on Friday, days after Roberto Martinez stepped down following their World Cup exit at the hands of Spain.

• Martinez said he was leaving his role after Spain beat his side 1-0 in the World Cup last-16, with the Spaniard saying his contract expired after the defeat.

• Jesus, 71, spent the majority of his coaching career in Portugal, including stints with Benfica and Sporting.

• His last coaching role was with Al-Nassr, who he guided to the Saudi Pro League title in the 2025-26 season.

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• Cristiano Ronaldo scored 29 goals in 33 appearances under Jesus last season.

• Ronaldo, 41, confirmed this was his last World Cup but did not make a decision on his international retirement.

Source: Reuters
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