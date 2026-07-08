Jorge Jesus waits in the wings as Portugal digest painful World Cup exit

July 7 : Portugal were left picking through the wreckage of another shattered World Cup dream after a last-gasp goal sent Spain into the quarter-finals, ended Cristiano Ronaldo's presence on the global stage and opened the door for Jorge Jesus to take charge.

The round-of-16 defeat triggered Roberto Martinez's departure as Portugal manager, with local media reporting that 71-year-old Jesus, who coached Ronaldo at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia last season, is set to replace the Spaniard.

Jesus, a major figure in Portuguese football after spells with Benfica and Sporting, left Al Nassr after winning the Saudi Pro League with Ronaldo in May.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo confirmed after the last-16 defeat that it was his last World Cup appearance but said he had not yet decided whether to retire from international football.

Portugal arrived at the tournament among the favourites, powered by a midfield of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes. But two group-stage draws left them second behind Colombia and pushed into a clash with European champions Spain.

Unmarked Spain substitute Mikel Merino broke the deadlock in the 91st minute to send Portugal crashing out of the tournament.

"It's over," sports newspaper Record said on its front page, adding that Portugal matched Spain for long periods but did not have the ambition or cutting edge to seize the moment.

"A lapse in concentration in stoppage time, a premature exit just moments before extra time was due to begin, knocked the national team out of the World Cup," it wrote.

The newspaper said Ronaldo was "bidding farewell without the title he deserved" and added that Portugal had "balanced the game" but "lacked the spark to go in search of victory".

O Jogo delivered a harsher verdict.

"Merino crushed the already faint dream," its headline read.

"There's no other way to put it: Portugal wanted to survive and withered away; Spain dominated and won," O Jogo wrote, criticising what it called "a short-sighted mentality on the bench and a one-dimensional approach on the pitch".

The frustration spilled into the post-match coverage when defender Ruben Dias clashed with former Portugal forward Ricardo Quaresma on television.

"I genuinely think it was one of the best games we've played against Spain, in terms of the balance of the match," Dias said.

Quaresma pushed back.

"I don’t really agree with what you’re saying," he said. "With the talent and quality you have, you could have done much more."