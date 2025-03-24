Jorgensen is Waratahs main man in Suaalii's absence

SYDNEY : Max Jorgensen failed to get on the scoresheet as the New South Wales Waratahs beat the ACT Brumbies on Saturday but Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt would not have missed the winger's brilliant display as the British & Irish Lions series approaches.

The winger, who scored the winning try against England and crossed again as the Wallabies took Ireland close on their November tour, has continued to shine for the Waratahs in the new Super Rugby Pacific season.

While rugby league convert Joseph Suaalii was slated as the star man for the Waratahs this year, it is Jorgensen who has lit up the Sydney-based Super Rugby team's backline with some scintillating play and three tries in five games so far.

Last weekend, just as the Brumbies looked like battling back in the last 10 minutes to extend their 13-match winning streak over the Waratahs, the 20-year-old conjured something out of nothing.

Taking the ball from a long pass hard on the left touchline, Jorgensen chipped the ball over the first two defenders then volleyed it past the cover tackler to leave centre Joey Walton with a simple touchdown for the decisive score.

"He's just naturally gifted with his skill set, and then he's blessed with incredible athleticism and speed, and he's starting to find his feet now, isn't he?" Waratahs coach Dan McKellar said after the 28-25 victory.

"He's been one of our best in every game. When he's in the form that he's in at the moment, he can come up with those special plays. And in big games, that's what you need."

With all three Waratahs' outside backs in fine form, it was suggested to McKellar that Suaalii, who has missed four games because of a toe injury, might struggle to get back into the starting team for next weekend's trip to the Wellington Hurricanes.

"Joseph's like every other player. I'll treat Joseph the same, and Joseph wants to be treated the same as every other player," the coach said.

"We'll have a look at selection and see what's the best group to go over to Wellington and grab a win in New Zealand."