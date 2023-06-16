Logo
Joselu’s late winner puts Spain into Nations League final
Joselu's late winner puts Spain into Nations League final

Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Spain v Italy - De Grolsch Veste, Enschede, Netherlands - June 15, 2023 Italy's Nicolo Zaniolo reacts REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Spain v Italy - De Grolsch Veste, Enschede, Netherlands - June 15, 2023 Italy's Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring their second goal with Giovanni Di Lorenzo before it is disallowed after a VAR review REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
16 Jun 2023 04:53AM
ENSCHEDE, Netherlands : Substitute Joselu scored a fortunate winner three minutes from the end as Spain booked their place in a second successive Nations League final with a deserved 2-1 victory over Italy on Thursday.

Coach Luis de la Fuente’s side will meet Croatia in Sunday’s decider in Rotterdam having lost to France in the final two years ago. Italy take on hosts Netherlands for the bronze medal.

Spain capitalised on a defensive lapse to take the lead inside three minutes as Yeremy Pino produced a cool finish, but when debutant Robin Le Normand handled the ball in the box, Italy’s Ciro Immobile scored his first international goal in two years from the penalty spot.

Extra-time looked inevitable as both teams ran out of ideas in search of a winner, and perhaps fittingly it came in bizarre circumstances when Rodri’s fierce shot bounced off two defenders and fell kindly for Joselu to poke home from four yards.

Source: Reuters

