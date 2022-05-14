Logo
Joseph Schooling anchors Singapore to SEA Games gold in 4 x 100m freestyle relay
File photo of Joseph Schooling competing in the 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Jul 27, 2021. (Photo: Kong Chong Yew/SNOC)
Matthew Mohan
14 May 2022 09:00PM (Updated: 14 May 2022 09:00PM)
HANOI: Joseph Schooling won his first gold at the 31st SEA Games on Saturday (May 14) after combining with Mikkel Lee, Quah Zheng Wen and Jonathan Tan to take gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

The quartet finished with a time of 3:17.19 ahead of Malaysia and Vietnam.

At the last SEA Games in the Philippines, Darren Chua, Tan, Quah, and Schooling clinched gold in the event with a meet record time of 3:16.82.

This is Schooling’s first event of the Vietnam SEA Games, where he will also look to defend his 100m butterfly title.

Schooling endured a challenging 2021 which saw him unable to defend his Olympic title in the 100m butterfly event. He clocked 53.12s in his heat at the Tokyo Olympics and did not progress to the semi-finals of the event. 

Schooling, along with Quah are currently in the midst of serving their National Service.

