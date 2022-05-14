Joseph Schooling anchors Singapore to SEA Games gold in 4 x 100m freestyle relay

HANOI: Joseph Schooling won his first gold at the 31st SEA Games on Saturday (May 14) after combining with Mikkel Lee, Quah Zheng Wen and Jonathan Tan to take gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

The quartet finished with a time of 3:17.19 ahead of Malaysia and Vietnam.

At the last SEA Games in the Philippines, Darren Chua, Tan, Quah, and Schooling clinched gold in the event with a meet record time of 3:16.82.

This is Schooling’s first event of the Vietnam SEA Games, where he will also look to defend his 100m butterfly title.