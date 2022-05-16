Joseph Schooling defends 100m butterfly crown at SEA Games

HANOI: Singapore's Joseph Schooling successfully defended his 100m butterfly crown on Monday (May 16) after clocking a time of 52.22 to claim victory at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace in Hanoi.

Schooling won the event ahead of fellow Singaporean Quah Zheng Wen and Thailand's Wongcharoen Navaphat. This is his first medal of the 31st SEA Games and he remains unbeaten in the 100m butterfly since the 2013 Games.

Earlier in the day, Schooling finished second in his heats with a time of 54.38.

The 2016 Rio Olympic champion endured a challenging 2021 which saw him unable to defend his 100m butterfly title at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schooling, 27, who is now serving National Service, competed in his first meet since the Tokyo Olympics in March at the 52nd SNAG Major Games Qualifier.

There, he clocked 52.09 in the 100m butterfly finals - his best time in more than two years.

At the last SEA Games in the Philippines in 2019, Schooling won the 100m butterfly gold in 51.84.