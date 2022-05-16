Logo
Joseph Schooling defends 100m butterfly crown at SEA Games
Joseph Schooling celebrates after touching home to win the 100m butterfly gold at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi. (Photo: SportsSG/Andy Chua)

Matthew Mohan
16 May 2022 07:32PM (Updated: 16 May 2022 07:50PM)
HANOI: Singapore's Joseph Schooling successfully defended his 100m butterfly crown on Monday (May 16) after clocking a time of 52.22 to claim victory at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace in Hanoi.

Schooling won the event ahead of fellow Singaporean Quah Zheng Wen and Thailand's Wongcharoen Navaphat. This is his first medal of the 31st SEA Games and he remains unbeaten in the 100m butterfly since the 2013 Games. 

Earlier in the day, Schooling finished second in his heats with a time of 54.38.

The 2016 Rio Olympic champion endured a challenging 2021 which saw him unable to defend his 100m butterfly title at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schooling, 27, who is now serving National Service, competed in his first meet since the Tokyo Olympics in March at the 52nd SNAG Major Games Qualifier. 

There, he clocked 52.09 in the 100m butterfly finals - his best time in more than two years. 

At the last SEA Games in the Philippines in 2019, Schooling won the 100m butterfly gold in 51.84. 

Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames and get into the action with Mediacorp. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/mt(rw)

