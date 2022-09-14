Swimmer Joseph Schooling's prize money for performance in Hanoi SEA Games put on hold

During the award presentation on Wednesday, the reward for Team Singapore medallists split into S$495,000 for the SEA Games and S$365,000 for the Commonwealth Games.

A 424-member contingent represented Singapore in 33 sports during May’s SEA Games in Hanoi and had won 47 gold, 46 silver and 71 bronze medals.

There were also five Games records, 16 national records and 41 personal best milestones set during the Games, said SNOC.

The contingent, led by chef de mission S Sinnathurai, had 245 debutants who contributed 62 medals out of the 164 won by Team Singapore.

Swimmer Quah Jing Wen was recognised as the Most Valuable Player (female), clinching six gold and one bronze medals at the Games.



Quah won Singapore’s first swimming gold medal at the SEA Games in the women’s 200m butterfly finals, where she also clocked a new Games record.

At the Birmingham Commonwealth Games held from late July to early August, the contingent of 66 athletes in nine sports were led by chef de mission Lim Heem Wei.

They returned with four gold, four silver and four bronze medals as well as eight national records and 16 personal best outings.

“Fifty athletes made their Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham, while Games veteran Feng Tianwei earned the most bemedaled table tennis athlete accolade with her achievements of 13 medals at four editions,” said SNOC.

Feng also received the David Dixon award, which is presented to the most outstanding athlete at the Games.

She was the first Singaporean and first table tennis athlete to win the award.

The MAP rewards medallists of the SEA, Commonwealth, Asian and Olympic Games. Under the programme which is sponsored by the Tote Board, medallists receive cash based on the major Games event and medal won.



For a SEA Games gold, an individual athlete will be rewarded S10,000. A gold is worth S$15,000 in a team event, and S$30,000 in a team sport .

On the other hand, a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games is worth S$40,000 in an individual event, S$60,000 in a team event and S$80,000 in a team sport.

SNOC said it is mandatory for athletes to give a portion of their MAP awards - 20 per cent for the SEA Games and 50 per cent for the Commonwealth Games - to their respective National Sports Associations for the purposes of training and development.