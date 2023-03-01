Logo
Sport

Joseph Schooling withdraws from upcoming SEA Games
Sport

Joseph Schooling withdraws from upcoming SEA Games

Joseph Schooling withdraws from upcoming SEA Games

Singapore's Joseph Schooling at the 2016 Summer Olympics. (File photo: AP/Matt Slocum)

01 Mar 2023 03:49PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 03:49PM)
SINGAPORE: Joseph Schooling on Wednesday (Mar 1) announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Southeast Asian Games, saying he was "not at the level" at which he expects to compete at the event.

"After careful consideration with my team, I have decided to pull out of the SEA Games," the swimmer said in a statement.

"This was not an easy decision, but I am currently not at the level at which I hold myself to perform. Ultimately, my country comes first before individual accolades."

The Olympic champion added that he would instead focus on his National Service duties and support his team-mates from home.

"I have decided to give my spot to team-mates who have been getting themselves ready and considered for selection while I cheer from home and focus on my Navy duties," he said.

The 2023 SEA Games will take place from May 5 to May 17 in Cambodia.

Source: CNA/kg

