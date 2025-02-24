Josh Hoey sets American record in 800m final at indoor championships

Josh Hoey broke his own American indoor record Sunday in the 800 meter, holding off the competition to win his first national championship at the 2025 USATF Indoor Championships in Staten Island, N.Y.

Hoey notched a 1:43.24, giving the 25-year-old a victory over close competitors Brandon Miller and Wes Ferguson.

In the women's 800, Nia Akins set a personal best with a time of 1:59.31, holding off Valery Tobias and Sage Hurta-Klecker.

Nikki Hiltz took home the women's 1500m, running 4:05.76. Sinclaire Johnson was second, with Heather MacLean third.

On the men's side, Hobbs Kessler was first with a time of 3:38.82, finishing ahead of Sam Prakel and Luke Houser.

In the women's 60m, Celera Barnes finished in front of Jacious Sears and Mikiah Brisco, running 7.11.

Ronnie Baker won the men's 60m (6.52), with Coby Hilton finishing second and Emmanuel Wells third.

In the men's 400m, Chris Bailey edged out Jacory Patterson and Elija Godwin with a time of 45.21, good enough for his first national title.

Alexis Holmes ran away from the competition in the women's 400m, finishing in 50.51, nearly a second faster than Rosey Effiong and Quanera Hayes.

Vernon Turner kicked the day off finishing first in the men's high jump, clearing 7-4 ½. The former NCAA champion took home his first national title, finishing ahead of Elijah Kosiba and Earnest Sears.

In contrast, Vashti Cunningham earned her 15th national title with a winning jump of 6-4 ¼. Charity Hufnagel was second and Jenna Rogers third.

The men's long jump went to Will Williams, who jumped 26-9 ¼. Cameron Crump and Marquis Dendy finished second and third.

After a third-place finish in the women's long jump Saturday, Jasmine Moore bounced back Sunday to win the triple jump (45-7 ¼), holding off Mylana Hearn and Makenzy Mizera.

Rachel Richeson was the winner of the women's weight throw (82-10 ½), winning by over a foot over Erin Reese and Jalani Davis.

Tripp Piperi took home the men's shot put championship with a toss of 70-6 ½. Roger Steen finished second, while Josh Awotunde was third.

-Field Level Media