Joshua pays tribute to friends killed in Nigeria crash
Boxing - Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida, U.S. - December 19, 2025 Anthony Joshua during his fight against Jake Paul REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

30 Jan 2026 10:37AM
Jan 30 : British former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has paid tribute to his two close friends who died in a car accident in Nigeria last month.

Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries in the crash in Nigeria which killed his strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and his trainer Latif 'Latz' Ayodele.

"It's tough. It's really tough. I'm not going to sit here and show all of my emotions," Joshua said in the video posted on social media.

"One day my time will come and I'm not scared either at all.

"It's actually comforting knowing I got two brothers on the other side.

"I've lost people before, but I don't think I've lost people like that. My left and my right."

The accident occurred just a week after Joshua had knocked out Jake Paul in a bout in Miami. He is expected to fight fellow Briton Tyson Fury this year but his next bout has not been announced.

Source: Reuters
