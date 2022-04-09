Logo
Joshua's rematch with Usyk could be staged in UK, says promoter Hearn
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - WBA, IBF & WBO Heavyweight Titles - Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 25, 2021 Oleksandr Usyk in action against Anthony Joshua Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - WBA, IBF & WBO Heavyweight Titles - Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 25, 2021 Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning his fight against Anthony Joshua Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
09 Apr 2022 01:54PM (Updated: 09 Apr 2022 02:03PM)
Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said the United Kingdom is among the venues being considered to host the Briton's rematch against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, adding that the fight will take place in June or July.

World heavyweight champion Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd in London in September last year to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", Usyk returned to his homeland to join a territorial defence battalion, raising doubts about a rematch with Joshua.

However, Usyk said last month that he had begun preparations for the bout, with the Ukrainian's promoter Alexander Krassyuk telling Sky Sports that Saudi Arabia was a potential venue.

"We're in final negotiations for a couple of sites for either the end of June or early-to-mid-July," Hearn told British media on Friday. "I reckon within two weeks we'll have some news in terms of where that's going to be.

"An option is in the UK. The difference is, we don't really need negotiations with a venue in the UK, we just book it."

The winner could be in line for a unification bout with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury of Britain.

 

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

