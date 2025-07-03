Jota death to be marked by minute's silence at Portugal's Women's Euro 2025 game

OBERENTFELDEN, Switzerland :A minute's silence will be observed at the Women's Euro 2025 game between Portugal and Spain on Thursday following the death of Portuguese men's national team striker Diogo Jota in a car accident, UEFA said.

"UEFA announces that a moment of silence will be observed at all of today's and tomorrow's UEFA Women's EURO 2025 matches in memory of Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva who tragically passed away today," the governing body said on Thursday morning.

The Portuguese Football Association said in a statement on Thursday morning that they had requested a minute's silence before the game.

The two sides are set to meet in Bern at 2100 CET (1900 GMT) in their first Group B game.