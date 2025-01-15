Jota earns leaders Liverpool 1-1 draw at high-flying Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England :Liverpool substitute Diogo Jota's second-half header earned the visitors a battling 1-1 draw with surprise Premier League title rivals Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, keeping the leaders six points clear at the top of the standings.

High-flying Forest, who are enjoying a remarkable season after just avoiding relegation last term, raced into the lead in an electric City Ground atmosphere through striker Chris Wood with eight minutes on the clock.

Liverpool, whose only league defeat this season prior to their trip to the East Midlands came against Forest in September, looked to be heading for another humbling before Jota headed home a 66th-minute equaliser from a corner.

Jota and Mohamed Salah went close to snatching victory for Liverpool but found home goalkeeper Matz Sels in inspired form. Instead, the draw ensured Arne Slot's team sit six points above second-placed Forest, who have played a game more.

"I could not have asked for more," Slot said. "Second half was outstanding. There are not many teams that can create so many chances against an opponent so defensively strong. Unfortunately we couldn't get a second.

"It is so, so hard for every team to create here. And at times it was one chance after another. That's why it was such a disappointment to go 1-0 down. I have to be pleased with what we got."

MEMORY LANE

The fixture recalled memories of the late 1970s and early 1980s when Forest would regularly compete for the English top-flight title with Liverpool.

This season, Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest side unexpectedly find themselves chasing the Merseysiders down once more, coming into Tuesday's clash on the back of seven wins in a row in all competitions, without conceding a goal in the last five.

Out to do the league double over Liverpool for the first time in a season since 1963, Forest edged in front as Wood continued his fine form with his 13th league goal of the campaign.

The visitors were seeing all of the ball but not doing a great deal with it. In the opening period alone, Liverpool enjoyed 70 per cent possession, while failing to find the target.

Forest continued to stand firm, with home supporters dreaming of being in touching distance of their illustrious opponents, only for Jota to be left unmarked to level 22 seconds after coming off the bench with his first touch.

Three superb saves from Sels preserved a deserved point for Forest, who remain Liverpool's closest title rivals.

Forest supporters, however, having seen their side keep the league leaders at bay for so long, will view the draw as a missed opportunity.

"Tonight was a lesson for us, because this is how we want to compete," Nuno said. "I am very proud of how we played.

"Tonight was a special atmosphere. I don't look at the league table at this stage, we have to keep going."