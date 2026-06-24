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Journalist loses World Cup credentials after on-air outburst over Almiron red card
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Journalist loses World Cup credentials after on-air outburst over Almiron red card

Journalist loses World Cup credentials after on-air outburst over Almiron red card
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Paraguay's Miguel Almiron argues with referee Ivan Barton IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Darren Yamashita
Journalist loses World Cup credentials after on-air outburst over Almiron red card
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Turkey's Mert Muldur remonstrates with referee Ivan Barton before Paraguay's Miguel Almiron is show a red card REUTERS/Carlos Barria
24 Jun 2026 12:11AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2026 12:52AM)
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MIAMI, June 23 : A football commentator has been stripped of his World Cup credentials by FIFA after an expletive-laden tirade against the organisation and match officials during Paraguay's 1-0 victory over Turkey when Miguel Almiron was sent off.

Jorge Chipi Vera lost his composure on live television when Paraguay's Almiron became the first player sent off at the tournament for violating a strict new rule that forbids covering mouths during on-field confrontations.

Almiron was dismissed for remarks made to Turkey's Mert Muldur with his hand covering his mouth in first-half stoppage time.

The furious broadcaster called FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the referee "thieves", accusing them of "killing football" as Paraguay were reduced to 10 men, but he later apologised and said on X late on Monday that his accreditation had been cancelled.

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"During the broadcast of the match between Paraguay and Turkey, I had an outburst," Vera said in the lengthy apology.

"In the midst of my frustration over the expulsion of a player from my country, and feeling that my national team was being harmed, I used offensive and unacceptable expressions against the referee, FIFA, and its authorities."

Vera said the sanction meant he can no longer participate in his media outlet's World Cup coverage "either inside the stadiums or outside them" and it covers "any type of participation or coverage related to the World Cup".

FIFA declined to comment but a source familiar with the matter said the governing body considered Vera's language unacceptable and his actions inconsistent with the standards of professionalism expected of accredited broadcast personnel.

Vera, who works for ABC Cardinal and ABC TV, also apologised to sponsors that support the platforms' coverage and said he had sent a letter of apology to FIFA, taking full responsibility for his actions.

"Questioning a rule or disagreeing with a refereeing decision never justifies losing control the way I did," he added.

"I failed you in something fundamental: maintaining the composure and respect that this profession requires."

Source: Reuters
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