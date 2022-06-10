Logo
Jovic goal gives Serbia win over lacklustre Sweden
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group H - Sweden v Serbia - Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden - June 9, 2022 Serbia's Luka Jovic celebrates scoring their first goal Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via REUTERS
Jovic goal gives Serbia win over lacklustre Sweden
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group H - Sweden v Serbia - Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden - June 9, 2022 Sweden's Anthony Elanga in action with Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic and Filip Kostic Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via REUTERS
10 Jun 2022 04:56AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 04:56AM)
STOCKHOLM : A first-half goal by Luka Jovic earned Serbia a 1-0 win away to Sweden in their Nations League Group B4 clash on Thursday as the Swedes slumped to their second home defeat in a row thanks to another flat performance.

The visitors took the lead just before the break when Strahinja Pavlovic headed a corner back across goal to Jovic, and he reacted quickly to hook the ball home past Robin Olsen.

Missing several first-choice defenders through injury, the Swedish attack again looked short of ideas as they registered a single shot on target and the Serbs held on for a comfortable victory.

Serbia remained second in the group on six points, one behind Norway who played out a scoreless draw with bottom side Slovenia in Oslo. The Serbs travel to Slovenia on Sunday while Sweden head to Oslo to play Norway.

Source: Reuters

