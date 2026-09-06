Jovic puts friendship with Eala on hold to win three-hour battle at US Open

NEW YORK, Sept 5 : Home hope Iva Jovic and Alexandra Eala of the Philippines put their friendship aside for three hours at the U.S. Open on Saturday before the 18-year-old American prevailed 7-5 3-6 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the fourth round.

The two rising stars and close friends had already shared the court in New York during Fan Week when they teamed up with their fathers for a light-hearted doubles hit.

There was little room for sentiment once the match began on Saturday, however.

Jovic edged a tight opening set but Eala responded in the second, the 21-year-old raising her level to force a decider.

The final set again featured momentum swings, with Jovic trailing 4-2 before fighting back to close out the victory and extend her head-to-head record against Eala to 3-0, with a win on each of the three surfaces.

"That felt like a marathon. I felt like I lost my sanity five times over to win that match. But it's really worth it for this feeling," Jovic said on court.

"I'm usually not one that shows that many emotions. But this one really meant a lot to me. It's everything to have another match at the U.S. Open."

Jovic's victory was a welcome bright spot on a difficult day for American tennis, with Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova among the home players eliminated.

Ranked a career-high 14th, Jovic had never gone beyond the second round in two previous U.S. Open appearances but she has now reached the last 16 at three Grand Slams this season.

Her victory sets up an all-American fourth-round clash with fourth seed Coco Gauff, who advanced earlier on Saturday by beating Spain's Cristina Bucsa.