Joy for Sweden as Rolfo returns to training ahead of Denmark showdown

BERN, Switzerland :Sweden's Women's Euro hopes received a big boost on Thursday as attacker Fridolina Rolfo returned to training ahead of her side's opening Group C game against Denmark on Friday in Geneva.

The 31-year-old winger had been struggling with a foot injury in recent weeks but was declared fit and trained with the team on Thursday, taking part in passing drills with the rest of the squad.

"Fridolina has continued to progress in her training in a positive way in recent days, and thus there is now the opportunity for her to step onto the field with the team," national team doctor Houman Ebrahimi said in a statement.

"After this week's progress, we have now decided ahead of the opening game that Fridolina Rolfo will continue to be part of the Swedish European Championship squad," national team coach Peter Gerhardsson said, adding that reserve Matilda Vinberg, who came to Switzerland in case Rolfo didn't recover in time, would leave the squad.