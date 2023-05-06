Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ju-jitsu fighter Noah Lim wins Singapore’s first gold at 32nd SEA Games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ju-jitsu fighter Noah Lim wins Singapore’s first gold at 32nd SEA Games

Ju-jitsu fighter Noah Lim wins Singapore’s first gold at 32nd SEA Games

Singapore's Noah Lim (right) competes against Malaysia's Akaksyah Adam in the Southeast Asian Games ju-jitsu semi-finals on May 6, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
06 May 2023 05:31PM (Updated: 06 May 2023 05:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PHNOM PENH: Ju-jitsu exponent Noah Lim has won Singapore’s first gold of the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, after submitting Laos’ Jedidiah Slayman Phomsavath in the men’s under-69kg finals on Saturday (May 6).

This is the Singaporean’s third consecutive Games gold after wins in 2019 and 2022.

Lim dominated the competition at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Center early on, beating Vietnam’s Nguyen Huu Khang via submission before defeating Malaysia’s Adam Akasyah 4-0 in the semis.

Lim won Singapore’s first ever gold in the sport at the 2019 Games in the men’s under 62kg event.

Singapore’s Amirul Syafiq (top) against Philippines during the 32nd SEA Games ju-jitsu competiton on May 6, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

His gold is Singapore’s fourth medal of Saturday. Bryce Chong won a bronze in the men's aquathlon individual final earlier in the day, while the men’s indoor hockey team finished their Games campaign with a joint-bronze.

Lim's ju-jitsu teammate Amirul Syafiq also clinched a joint-bronze in the men’s under-62kg event.

Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Related:

Source: CNA/jo

Related Topics

SEA Games 2023 Team Singapore

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.