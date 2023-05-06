Ju-jitsu fighter Noah Lim wins Singapore’s first gold at 32nd SEA Games

PHNOM PENH: Ju-jitsu exponent Noah Lim has won Singapore’s first gold of the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, after submitting Laos’ Jedidiah Slayman Phomsavath in the men’s under-69kg finals on Saturday (May 6).

This is the Singaporean’s third consecutive Games gold after wins in 2019 and 2022.

Lim dominated the competition at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Center early on, beating Vietnam’s Nguyen Huu Khang via submission before defeating Malaysia’s Adam Akasyah 4-0 in the semis.

Lim won Singapore’s first ever gold in the sport at the 2019 Games in the men’s under 62kg event.