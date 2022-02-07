Juan Martin del Potro: Upcoming tournaments could be his last

Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro said a pair of upcoming tournaments in South America could mark the end of his professional tennis career.

The Argentine is scheduled to play over the next two weeks in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro. He hasn't played since June 2019 and has had four surgeries on his right knee since. He also fought wrist injuries in his career.

"I always overcame everything. I don't want to close the door. I'm very excited because I love tennis," del Potro, 33, said Saturday. "Today I have to be honest so as not to give the wrong message, although in two and a half years I gave messages that were not in line with my reality.

"If I'm honest I have to say that I'm not here for a miraculous comeback like on other occasions. I know the limitations I have physically, and we'll see later."

He was determined to give tennis another try before officially announcing his retirement.

"With this injury I always said I wouldn't give up. The farewell had to be on a court and not in a conference," he said.

In his career, del Potro has won 22 titles, including the U.S. Open over Roger Federer in five sets in 2009. He reached No. 3 in the world rankings and has nearly $26 million in career earnings.

He also a two Olympic medals for Argentina, winning a bronze in men's singles in London in 2012 and silver four years later in Rio.

His last victories came in 2018, winning in Acapulco and Indian Wells.

On Tuesday, in the opening round at Buenos Aires, del Potro will face fellow Argentine Federico Delbonis.

"I can't wait to get on the court on Tuesday," he said. "... I couldn't ask for another rival other than Fede, together we share the happiest days.

"Beyond the anguish and sadness, I want Tuesday to be an unforgettable day. Having the tournament in Buenos Aires made me feel like it was now or never again."