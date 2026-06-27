Jubilant Cape Verde set date with Argentina in World Cup round of 32

HOUSTON, June 26 : Debutants Cape Verde prolonged their World Cup fairytale on Friday as they secured a place in the World Cup round of 32 following a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia to set up an unexpected clash with defending champions Argentina in Miami.

Spain's 1-0 victory over Uruguay earned them top spot in Group H with seven points, while three draws were enough for Cape Verde to earn second place and become the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup knockouts. Uruguay and the Saudis were both eliminated with two points.

"I feel like I’m in a dream," said man-of-the-match Deroy Duarte. "Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always dreamed of playing in a World Cup."

"From tomorrow, we’ll focus on the next match. It’s against Argentina, isn’t it? A tough match, but let’s believe – anything is possible.”

The African side have already made history in their first World Cup while capturing the imagination of fans with a battling goalless draw with Spain and a more evenly contested 2-2 result against Uruguay where they showcased a never-say-die spirit.

After the final whistle, Cape Verde's players and staff huddled over their phones and broke out in celebration when the other match in the group ended, generating a roar from their supporters who banged on drums having cheered their team on all night.

'PLAY OUR OWN STYLE'

Many players lingered on the pitch after most of the supporters had exited Houston Stadium as they took pictures, hugged each other and draped themselves in flags, absorbing the historic moment for the nation of some 500,000 people.

Cape Verde’s Dailon Livramento said the team sought to play their own way against Saudi Arabia but acknowledged finishing the kind of chances they created against the Saudis would be vital against Argentina.

"We tried to play football; we tried to play our own style,” he said. “This was the match where we were able to show that.”

“In the end, we’ll look at what we could have done better – like finishing off our moves – but that’s for the next match. For now, we’re just going to celebrate."

The game itself was low on quality as Cape Verde looked the more likely to score throughout but lacked composure in the final third, spurning a clutch of clear-cut chances including a Laros Duarte miss when one-on-one with goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais.

BRIGHT START

Both sides started brightly knowing a potential ticket to the round of 32 was on the line but neither found much success during an opening period marred by poor passes and mistimed tackles.

An early chance fell to Willy Semedo after he cut in from the left flank and fired off a shot from a tight angle as the Africans gradually stepped up the pressure and grabbed hold of the game following a cagey opening.

Saudi Arabia produced their first attempt on target in first-half stoppage time when Mohamed Kanno directed a header straight at Cape Verde's 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, whose mother was watching in the stands having arrived late to the tournament due to the cost of a U.S. visa.

Cape Verde started the second half looking like the only team hunting for a goal but despite producing 15 attempts could not convert a number of clear chances as Saudi Arabia struggled to mount an attack.

Saudi coach Georgios Donis said an inability to hold possession and threaten Cape Verde in the final third was his team’s undoing.

"We had problems in creating things,” he said. “When you are playing in such a match and unable to control the pace and tempo of the game and in the attack you cannot create chances it is difficult to win a match.”

Saudi Arabia exited the tournament meekly having scored a single goal in their three games and never looked like adding to their tally in Houston in a display that lacked ambition for the most part.