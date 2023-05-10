Judge rejects Brazil defender Dani Alves's bail request

BARCELONA: A Spanish judge on Tuesday (May 9) denied Brazil defender Dani Alves's second bail request while the footballer awaits trial for alleged rape.

The 40-year-old was detained in January after he was accused of raping a young woman in the bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub late last year.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star will remain in custody after the court investigating him said there was a "high risk" he would try to flee.

It "rejected the request for release made by the defence", the High Court of Justice of Catalonia said Tuesday.

It said his wealth "could allow him to leave Spain at any time".

This was the second time Alves's legal team have pushed for his release after their first request was turned down in February.

His lawyers asked for bail again in April, shortly after he addressed the judge at a hearing where he said the pair had sexual relations but claimed they were consensual.

Alves's legal team proposed revoking his two passports, Brazilian and Spanish, to reassure the judge he could be granted bail this time -- but the request was rejected.