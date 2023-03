PARIS: Just Fontaine, the all-time top scorer in a single World Cup finals with 13 goals, has died aged 89, his family told AFP on Wednesday (Mar 1).

Fontaine achieved the record during the 1958 finals in Sweden, where France reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

In total, Fontaine netted 30 goals in 21 appearances for France between 1953 and 1960.