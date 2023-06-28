Logo
Sport

Protesters halt second Ashes test
Sport

Protesters halt second Ashes test

Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 28, 2023 England's Ben Stokes tries to stop a just stop oil protester Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 28, 2023 England's Jonny Bairstow carries a just stop oil protester off the field Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 28, 2023 England's Jonny Bairstow carries a just stop oil protester off the field Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 28, 2023 Stewards tackle a just stop oil protester Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 28, 2023 Police officers carry a just stop oil protester Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
28 Jun 2023 06:30PM (Updated: 28 Jun 2023 06:37PM)
LONDON : The first morning of the second Ashes test at Lord's was interrupted when two Just Stop Oil protesters ran on to the ground and scattered orange powder on the outfield.

After the first over on Wednesday bowled by England's James Anderson to Australia batsman David Warner, the men emerged from the stands and moved towards the square, releasing the powder before being tackled by security staff.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carried one of the men off the field before ground staff cleared the pitch and play resumed after a delay of around five minutes.

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted other sporting events in England this year, including the Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

Source: Reuters

