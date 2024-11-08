Juve at '200%' ahead of Motta's first Turin derby

Juventus are well rested after their Champions League trip to Lille and will approach the Turin derby against Torino at full intensity, coach Thiago Motta said as they look to reel in the Serie A leaders.

Although Juve are the only team in the Italian top flight who remain unbeaten, Motta's side lie sixth in the standings with 21 points after six draws in 11 games. Torino are 10th with 14 points.

A victory on Saturday can bring Juve closer to leaders Napoli (25 points) and second-placed Inter Milan (24), with points guaranteed to be dropped on Sunday when the two teams play each other.

Motta, whose side drew 1-1 at Lille on Tuesday, said he is aware of what the rivalry means to the people of Turin ahead of his first 'Derby della Mole' as Juve coach.

"There are good feelings, because I see the team doing well with the usual right attitude. There is a special atmosphere with our fans and we want to give our best to play a great match," Motta told reporters.

"The importance of a derby is that the city lives it in an intense way, we will have to do our best to play a great game. Derbies, in general, are beautiful matches to play. Here I felt exactly that and we will try to give great joy to our fans.

"The team is physically fine. We had three days of recovery and this makes the difference. I see the team and I have faith in everyone's commitment. Tomorrow we will enter the game at 200 per cent."

However, Juve will be without Douglas Luiz, Nicolas Gonzalez and Vasilije Adzic who are sidelined with injuries.

"Douglas Luiz came with us to Lille at my request to speed things up. Yesterday in training he still didn't feel great. So we won't risk him and we'll see him again after the (international) break," Motta added.

"Nico Gonzalez won't be there. Adzic also had a problem and will need to be evaluated, he won't be there tomorrow."