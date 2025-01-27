Logo
Sport

Juve and Danilo mutually part ways after more than five years
Sport

Juve and Danilo mutually part ways after more than five years

Juve and Danilo mutually part ways after more than five years

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Juventus v PSV Eindhoven - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 17, 2024 Juventus' Danilo in action REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

27 Jan 2025 09:50PM
Brazilian defender Danilo has left Juventus after five and a half years, the Serie A club said on Monday, following a mutual agreement to terminate the player's contract.

The 33-year-old, who scored nine goals in 213 appearances since joining Juve in 2019, has decided to leave ahead of his contract running out in June.

He played his last match against Venezia in Serie A in December last year.

"Dear Bianconeri, I don't even know where to begin. I knew this day would come sooner or later, but one is never ready for goodbyes. Five and a half years have passed, but to me, it feels like an entire lifetime," Danilo posted on his social media.

"... What fills me with a sense of pride, in some way, is that I have never changed my way of being, nor my way of defending the most important club in my history.

"To our fans, I apologise for the moments when I may have let you down. Never for a lack of effort, dedication or hard work... Thank you for everything, a hug from the captain, goodbye!"

Danilo, a member of Brazil's 2018 and 2022 World Cup squads, has won one Scudetto, one Italian Super Cup and two Italian Cups with Juve.

Source: Reuters

