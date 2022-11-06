Juve are learning to rely on younger players, says Allegri

Injuries among experienced players have forced Juventus to look to their younger players, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday.

Juve had a poor start to the season which has left them in eighth place in Serie A with 22 points after 12 games, two behind Sunday's visitors Inter Milan.

A host of injuries, including the knee problem that will keep France midfielder Paul Pogba out of the World Cup this month, have taken their toll on the Turin club.

Juve are looking to redeem themselves after dropping into February's playoffs for a spot in the Europa League following their elimination from the Champions League.

"We are more attentive during the game, we are calmer. Due to the lack of experienced players who were supposed to be the pivot of the team, we have found young players to rely on," Allegri told reporters.

"We need to stay balanced and get used to winning again. This is part of a path with young players and experienced ones who give them a hand and who are an important role model for these guys."

Italy forward Federico Chiesa, one of Juve's standout performers last season, has recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury which kept him out of action for 10 months and will be available against Inter.

"I have seen him doing well, it was a pleasant surprise. He will be available tomorrow and will certainly take part in the game," Allegri said.

Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic is likely to miss the match due to lower back pain while defender Gleison Bremer and forward Angel Di Maria have recovered from their injuries and will be available.

"The only doubt is Vlahovic because he is still unwell and we will see how he is feeling tomorrow. I'll make my decision tomorrow morning," Allegri said.