Juve boss Motta puts spotlight on missed chances after win at Cagliari

Juventus manager Thiago Motta expressed concern over his side's inconsistency in front of goal after their hard-fought 1-0 win at lowly Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

Motta watched his team secure a fourth consecutive league win in gritty fashion with a narrow victory in Sardinia but was critical of his side's lack of precision.

"We had so many chances in the first half, we went into the break knowing that it would be a problem not finishing it off and inevitably we then suffered," Motta told DAZN.

"We lacked a bit of clarity in the second half, we suffered without conceding much, but without dominating like in the first half. Cagliari took over the pitch, and we can't allow our opponents to do all that."

Motta praised scorer Dusan Vlahovic, who has been involved in 50 goals in 95 Serie A appearances for the club.

"He plays because he deserves it. We have an extraordinary relationship. He has a strong character and mentality. Today, he showed great professionalism and helps his teammates. It’s easy to manage a champion like him."

Juve have 12 matches left to try to close the eight-point gap to leaders Inter Milan, who are a point clear of Napoli with the latter having suffered a surprise loss at Como.

"We have to take it one game at a time, especially now that we are getting into the crunch period of the season," added Motta. "It is a very balanced league and we’ve seen the top teams struggle this weekend too."