Juve consolidate top-four spot with 1-0 victory at Cagliari
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v Juventus - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - April 19, 2024 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic attempts to shoot at goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

24 Feb 2025 06:06AM
TURIN, Italy : Juventus' revival rolled on with a gritty 1-0 win at lowly Cagliari on Sunday after Dusan Vlahovic's early goal sealed the points as they consolidated fourth spot in Serie A.

After a season of frustrating draws, Juve have enjoyed four consecutive wins and moved to 49 points, five behind third-placed Atalanta and eight adrift of leaders Inter Milan.

In the 12th minute, Vlahovic broke past the home defence to latch onto a through ball, evading on-rushing goalkeeper Elia Caprile before finishing from a tight angle to put Juve ahead.

Vlahovic nearly scored again late in the second half, racing onto a long ball and charging towards goal only to be denied by Caprile, but his first-half goal proved enough for the win.

Source: Reuters
