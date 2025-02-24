Juve consolidate top-four spot with 1-0 victory at Cagliari

TURIN, Italy : Juventus' revival rolled on with a gritty 1-0 win at lowly Cagliari on Sunday after Dusan Vlahovic's early goal sealed the points as they consolidated fourth spot in Serie A.

After a season of frustrating draws, Juve have enjoyed four consecutive wins and moved to 49 points, five behind third-placed Atalanta and eight adrift of leaders Inter Milan.

In the 12th minute, Vlahovic broke past the home defence to latch onto a through ball, evading on-rushing goalkeeper Elia Caprile before finishing from a tight angle to put Juve ahead.

Vlahovic nearly scored again late in the second half, racing onto a long ball and charging towards goal only to be denied by Caprile, but his first-half goal proved enough for the win.