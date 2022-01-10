Logo
Juve dealt major blow as Chiesa requires ligament surgery
FILE PHOTO: Juventus' Federico Chiesa during the warm up before the match. Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Chelsea v Juventus - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 23, 2021 REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

10 Jan 2022 07:49PM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 07:46PM)
TURIN, Italy : Juventus forward Federico Chiesa will require surgery on a torn ligament injury picked up in his side's win over AS Roma, the Serie A side confirmed on Monday.

Chiesa, one of Juve's standout performers this season, limped off at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, a thrilling match his side went on to win 4-3, before arriving on crutches at the club's training ground for further tests the following morning.

The results dealt Juve a major blow as they look to turn their season around, and will likely deprive Italy of a frontline forward for their World Cup playoff in March.

Chiesa will "require surgery in the coming days" on an anterior cruciate ligament injury, his club said.

Juventus sit fifth in the Serie A standings, 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan, having played one game more.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

