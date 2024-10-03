Logo
Juve defender Bremer to have surgery after ACL injury
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Salernitana - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 11, 2022 Juventus' Gleison Bremer celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

03 Oct 2024 08:19PM
Juventus centre back Gleison Bremer will undergo surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in their Champions League game at RB Leipzig, the club said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Brazil international was forced off six minutes into Juve's 3-2 win over Leipzig on Wednesday and was replaced by Federico Gatti.

Juventus were dealt another blow with midfielder Nico Gonzalez suffering a thigh muscle injury.

"Gleison Bremer and Nico Gonzalez underwent diagnostic tests ... which revealed an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the left knee for the former and a low-grade injury to the rectus femoris of the right thigh for the latter," the club said in a statement.

"Bremer will undergo surgery in the coming days."

Bremer, who joined Juve in 2022, has been a key defender for the Italians having so far played every minute of the Serie A campaign in which they have not conceded in their six matches.

Source: Reuters

