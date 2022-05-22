Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Juve end poor season on disappointing note with loss at Fiorentina
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Juve end poor season on disappointing note with loss at Fiorentina

Juve end poor season on disappointing note with loss at Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Juventus - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - May 21, 2022 Juventus' Paulo Dybala looks dejected REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Juve end poor season on disappointing note with loss at Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Juventus - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - May 21, 2022 Fiorentina's Alfred Duncan scores their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Juve end poor season on disappointing note with loss at Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Juventus - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - May 21, 2022 Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Juve end poor season on disappointing note with loss at Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Juventus - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - May 21, 2022 Fiorentina's Riccardo Saponara in action with Juventus' Marley Ake REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
22 May 2022 05:04AM (Updated: 22 May 2022 05:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Italy: Juventus ended a poor season on a disappointing note after losing 2-0 at Fiorentina in their final Serie A fixture of the campaign, with the hosts securing a place in next season's Europa Conference League with the victory.

The victory ensured Fiorentina finish seventh this term, booking a return to continental competition for next season, while Juve end the campaign on 70 points in fourth, their lowest Serie A points return since 2010-11.

The visitors, who had already guaranteed a Champions league spot, struggled in the first half, failing to create any clear openings, with Fiorentina much the better side and taking a deserved lead through Alfred Duncan in first half stoppage time.

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini, who failed to clear the ball in the run up to the opener, did not appear for the second half, watching on from the sidelines for the remainder of his 561st and final appearance for the club in all competitions.

Dusan Vlahovic's introduction off the bench, to a cacophony of boos from supporters who have not forgiven the Serbian striker for leaving Florence to join Juve in January, failed to change things as the visitors continued to lack potency.

Fiorentina were always in control but made doubly sure of a crucial win in stoppage time as Nicolas Gonzalez converted a late penalty to end Juve's faint hopes of salvaging something from the final day encounter.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us