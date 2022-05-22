Juve end poor season on disappointing note with loss at Fiorentina

FLORENCE, Italy : Juventus ended a poor season on a disappointing note after losing 2-0 at Fiorentina in their final Serie A fixture of the campaign, with the hosts securing a place in next season's Europa Conference League with the victory.

The victory ensured Fiorentina finish seventh this term, booking a return to continental competition for next season, while Juve end the campaign on 70 points in fourth, their lowest Serie A points return since 2010-11.

The visitors, who had already guaranteed a Champions league spot, struggled in the first half, failing to create any clear openings, with Fiorentina much the better side and taking a deserved lead through Alfred Duncan in first half stoppage time.

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini, who failed to clear the ball in the run up to the opener, did not appear for the second half, watching on from the sidelines for the remainder of his 561st and final appearance for the club in all competitions.

Dusan Vlahovic's introduction off the bench, to a cacophony of boos from supporters who have not forgiven the Serbian striker for leaving Florence to join Juve in January, failed to change things as the visitors continued to lack potency.

Fiorentina were always in control but made doubly sure of a crucial win in stoppage time as Nicolas Gonzalez converted a late penalty to end Juve's faint hopes of salvaging something from the final day encounter.