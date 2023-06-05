Juve fail to qualify for Europa league despite 1-0 win at Udinese

Juventus beat Udinese 1-0 thanks to Federico Chiesa's second-half goal in their last match of the Serie A season on Sunday (Jun 4) but failed to secure a Europa League spot for next term.

Juve's hopes of a place in UEFA's second-tier competition were dashed as AS Roma won 2-1 versus relegation-battling Spezia and Atalanta beat Monza 5-2 to take the Europa League places.

Juventus came seventh with 62 points and qualified for the Conference League, while Atalanta (64) and this year's Europa League runners-up Roma (63) ended fifth and sixth respectively.

Juve dropped to seventh last month after being docked 10 points by an Italian soccer court over their transfer dealings.

With little at stake for Udinese, the hosts took a defensive approach in the first half as Juventus dominated possession.

Chiesa broke the deadlock in the 68th minute by expertly sending the ball into the bottom corner from 15 metres.