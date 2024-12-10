Juve must be on top form to pose Manchester City problems says Motta

Juventus host Manchester City in a clash on Wednesday between two European giants who are struggling in the Champions League and manager Thiago Motta said his young side must be at their best to cause problems for the visitors.

Juve, who are 19th but level on eight points with 17th-placed City after five games, won their first two matches in Europe's top club competition but suffered a shock 1-0 loss to VfB Stuttgart before drawing at Lille and Aston Villa.

"It is a Champions League game, two big clubs facing each other. We have to concentrate on what we have to do, everything else is relative," Motta, whose side are sixth in Serie A where they are still unbeaten this season, told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are a young team that can improve in every aspect of the game. We have shown great character, we grow because we have great solidarity on the pitch," he added.

"In the end you look at everything but we have to give priority to the most important things. We have to think about the game and try to stay compact and play with intensity. We will need a lot of quality to create difficulties for them."

Injury-hit City are struggling with one win in their last nine games in all competitions but Motta, who has his own injury worries, said counterpart Pep Guardiola "is very strong" as "he has won everything" and noted the Premier League side's success.

"In recent years Manchester City have won everything and you just have to congratulate them on the value they have shown," Motta said. "Guardiola's a very good coach, I don't just say that - the facts prove it. He has won ... consistently."

Juve are also dealing with injury concerns but ahead of Wednesday's game midfielders Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz trained with the squad and are expected to be included.

Defender Andrea Cambiaso, who was injured in a 2-2 draw with Bologna at the weekend, became the latest addition to a long list including Gleison Bremer, Juan Cabal, and Arkadiusz Milik.

"Tomorrow, those who deserve to play will play and obviously those who have been out for a while need more time," Motta said.

"... I'm happy that the guys are back because they are the first ones who are unhappy to be out, and it's also good to know that they can give us a hand; having said that, I don't think our problems, when they exist, are due to injuries."