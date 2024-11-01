Juve must improve everything to climb the table says coach Motta

Juventus must improve all aspects of their performances if they are to challenge in Serie A this season, manager Thiago Motta said on Friday, after four wins in 10 games has left them sixth.

Despite remaining unbeaten in the league, just two wins in their last eight games have left Juve with 18 points, seven behind leaders Napoli.

On Saturday, Motta's side visit Udinese, who are seventh on 16 points, having suffered four losses in their last six games.

Juve finished third last term, 23 points behind runaway champions Inter Milan (94 points) and the season before they were seventh, 28 points behind title-winners Napoli (90).

Juventus are Italy's most successful team with 36 league titles, the last won in 2020. However, asked about the growing gap between them and their rivals, Motta said:

"No club has won the Scudetto in November. We think about Udinese and we want to improve in all aspects, we must all do more, including myself.

"We have to do much better to stay high up in the standings, we are still at the beginning and it's clear that we have to do much better given the results of the last match played (a home draw with Parma).

"But if a team deserved more it was ours, I am not the only one saying this, you can see it in the data."

Juve have conceded six goals in their last two league matches, after a 2-2 stalemate with Parma and thrilling 4-4 draw at Inter, but Motta said the issue lies not in defence alone but his side's overall coordination and decision-making.

“We must improve collectively, be united and help each other more. We must be aggressive and leave less space between the lines,” he added.

“We must make the best decisions as a team. We can’t let the opponents feel comfortable on the pitch.”

Juve's close-season signings midfielder Douglas Luiz and winger Nico Gonzalez remain unavailable for Saturday's clash while striker Dusan Vlahovic may not make the starting 11.

"It could be that Dusan is given some rest. It's a situation we'll evaluate today. At this point in the season, the players are not tired and are doing well.

"We all need to give a little more to achieve what we want. At the right moment, we will find the best solution to face the match. If it comes to it, Dusan may not start," Motta said.