Juve need good performance and luck to reach Coppa Italia final - Allegri

Juventus must play well and have a bit of luck to win their Coppa Italia semi-final second leg at Inter Milan on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw in Turin, said manager Massimiliano Allegri.

In last season's final, Juve lost 4-2 to Inter after extra time and will be determined to make amends.

"We have to prepare ourselves with serenity and desire for revenge to reach an important goal like the Coppa Italia final. If we are good and lucky we will succeed, otherwise we will applaud Inter," Allegri told reporters on Tuesday.

The Juve boss added that he hoped to avoid a repeat of the heated first leg that resulted in three red cards and an on-pitch clash immediately after the final whistle.

"Tomorrow must be a calm game, I hope everything goes smoothly because, in the end it’s a game of football."

In an update on injuries, the coach said midfielder Paul Pogba would be available against Inter, but striker Moise Kean was sidelined due to muscular problems.

"Kean is out for sure, we hope to have him back in about ten days. Between (Arkadiusz) Milik, (Federico) Chiesa and (Angel) Di Maria tomorrow I’ll decide whether all three can play or just two, because I also need substitutions."

"In the defence I’ll decide tomorrow, Mattia Perin will play for sure. Today (striker Dusan) Vlahovic sprained his ankle in training, so we’ll evaluate him in the morning, but he’s unlikely to be there tomorrow."

Despite a three-match losing streak in Serie A, Juve jumped from seventh to third last week following an appeal against a 15-point deduction from Italy's soccer court in January.

They have also reached the Europa League semi-finals where they face record six-time winners Sevilla.

Allegri shrugged off questions about his future, saying he was focused on finishing this season on a high note.

"We must think about finishing the league and the cups well," he said.

However, he added: "But we must have clear ideas about next season, we are a month and a half away from the end of the season and Juve must plan for the future with all the desire and serenity knowing that we must return to winning."

The winners on Wednesday will face either Fiorentina or Cremonese in the Coppa Italia final on May 24 at Stadio Olimpico. Fiore lead 2-0 after the first leg in Cremona.