Juve seek derby victory against Torino to end draw woes

Juventus visit city rivals Torino in Serie A on Saturday with Thiago Motta's fifth-placed side determined to break their season-long frustration with being held to draws.

Ahead of the 183rd Turin Derby, Juve appear to be having a strong season on paper, remaining unbeaten in their first 18 league games for only the third time. However, they currently sit 12 points adrift of leaders Napoli.

The reason for this is their alarming number of draws, with Juventus sharing the spoils 11 times already this season.

Among Motta's concerns ahead of the match is the injury to Francisco Conceicao sustained in the warm-up before Friday's Supercoppa Italiana semi-final with AC Milan in Saudi Arabia.

Italian media have also reported a falling out with veteran defender Danilo, who is said to be outside Motta's future plans and trying to leave the club.

With Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal also injured, Juve may explore the transfer market for defensive reinforcements, though it is highly unlikely anything will happen before the derby.

In a round where none of the top eight teams face each other, an upset could alter the trajectory of the season.

BUOYANT MILAN

Milan are on a high after new coach Sergio Conceicao secured the Supercoppa Italiana trophy by beating Inter Milan on Monday after two games in charge and they host Cagliari on Saturday.

If Milan prevail again the Portuguese will become the first Milan manager to win his first three games since the great Arrigo Sacchi in 1987.

However, Milan will be without wingers Samuel Chukwueze and Noah Okafor, with both sidelined due to minor muscle injuries.

Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta had a rare setback, losing 2-0 to Inter in the Supercoppa Italiana semis.

They are in second spot, three points behind Napoli but with a game in hand, and visit ninth-placed Udinese on Saturday.

Top scorer Mateo Retegui could return after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at Lazio on Dec. 28.

Atalanta are on a 13-match unbeaten streak in Serie A heading into the weekend clash.

Third-placed Inter travel to second-bottom Venezia on Sunday and the absence of key defenders Francesco Acerbi and Benjamin Pavard is unlikely to trouble Simone Inzaghi's side.

Both players are expected to miss the match as they continue their recovery from injuries.

Inter face uncertainty over the availability of joint Serie A top scorer Marcus Thuram after the forward sustained a minor injury during the Supercoppa semi-final against Atalanta.

He may not be risked, with the focus likely on ensuring his full recovery as they look to secure a top-eight finish in the Champions League and directly qualify for the knockout stage. They are currently sixth, a point above the playoff places.