Juve snatch 2-2 draw with Venezia thanks to last-gasp Vlahovic penalty

TURIN, Italy : Juventus salvaged a 2-2 draw at home to struggling Venezia after Dusan Vlahovic converted a last-second penalty in Saturday's Serie A match, extending their run of draws this season.

With the hosts heading towards their first league loss of the campaign, they got lucky when the ball struck Venezia defender Antonio Candela's arm in the final moments, allowing Vlahovic to score from the penalty spot.

With their 10th draw and fourth in a row this term, Juve are now sixth with 28 points, nine points behind leaders Atalanta. Venezia remain at the bottom with 10 points.

Federico Gatti broke the deadlock for Juve after 19 minutes when a corner was flicked on towards the far post where he was left unmarked and tapped in.

Despite Juve's dominance, Venezia equalised just after the hour mark when Mikael Egill Ellertsson headed home.

Venezia shocked the home fans at the Allianz Stadium seven minutes from time when Jay Idzes headed them in front after a free-kick was whipped into the box before Vlahovic saved Juve.