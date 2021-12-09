Logo
Juve sneak into top spot with win over Malmo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Juventus v Malmo FF - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 8, 2021 Juventus' Moise Kean scores their first goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Juventus v Malmo FF - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 8, 2021 Juventus' Arthur in action with Malmo FF's Innocent Bonke REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
09 Dec 2021 03:59AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 03:58AM)
TURIN, Italy : Juventus progressed to the Champions League knockout stages as group winners after their comfortable 1-0 victory over Malmo on Wednesday, coupled with Chelsea's draw at Zenit St Petersburg.

A much-changed Juventus, already assured of their place in the knockout stages, raced into an 18th-minute lead when Moise Kean headed his first Champions League goal from an inch-perfect Federico Bernardeschi cross.

With Malmo guaranteed to finish bottom of the group, the Swedes had little incentive to push for a leveller and Juve closed out the win without ever being seriously troubled.

The Italian side's fifth win from six group games looked to be in vain as England's Chelsea led 3-2 in Russia in stoppage time, but a last-gasp Zenit equaliser meant Juve finished two points clear at the top of the group.

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

