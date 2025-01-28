Juve striker Vlahovic fit to face Benfica, says Motta

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic will be available for their final Champions League first phase game at home to Benfica while the Serie A side will be without defender Andrea Cambiaso, manager Thiago Motta said on Tuesday.

Vlahovic, who was benched for two straight games due to fitness issues, came on as a late substitute in Juve's 2-1 loss at Napoli on Saturday but is ready to start on Wednesday.

"Dusan is fine, tomorrow he is part of the group, we will see if he will play from the start or during the match. As a team we have our way of playing, we want to cause problems for the opponent with quality," Motta told reporters.

"Dusan has played a lot so far, even when he wasn't at his best. He has done it and will continue to do so. In the Champions League he has already scored four goals, he is part of the group and is fine, we will see tomorrow if he will play."

The Serbia international has been linked with a January move to either Chelsea or Arsenal in Italian media reports.

Cambiaso played against Napoli but his ankle issue has resurfaced and the 24-year-old will be sidelined.

"He will not be available, he still has some problems with his ankle and at the moment he does not feel 100 per cent, he preferred to take some time to heal everything," the 42-year-old manager said.

Motta added that there were no other concerns during training and midfielder Douglas Luiz, who has dealt with multiple injuries since October, will also be available to start on Wednesday as "he deserves it."

Juve, who have won only once in their last five matches in the Champions League, are 17th in the standings and already assured of at least a playoff spot.

"Our need is to always win, to get to victories you need a lot of daily work. Tomorrow we play in the Champions League but for us all the matches are important," Motta said.