Juve struggling for consistency but Motta not using injuries as an excuse

Injuries have not allowed Juventus to have any continuity this season but the Serie A club will not use that as an excuse for their recent poor form, coach Thiago Motta said on Saturday.

Juve have won one game in all competitions this year and go into Sunday's home game against Empoli following back-to-back losses to Napoli in Serie A and Benfica in the Champions League.

Juve were already assured of a playoff spot in the Champions League and have been drawn to face PSV Eindhoven over two legs this month for a place in the last 16.

The loss to table-topping Napoli was Juve's first of the season in Serie A but Motta's side sit fifth after 13 draws in 22 games, 16 points adrift of the leaders.

Their injury crisis in defence was worsened by Pierre Kalulu being sidelined with a muscle injury and Motta said Juve could turn to 21-year-old Renato Veiga, who was signed on loan from Chelsea earlier this week.

"It's a shame we can't have Kalulu with us. There are others who will surely come in and do well and they will be a great help. The new arrivals will do well," Motta told reporters.

"Kalulu and Federico Gatti did well (in central defence), now we have Renato Veiga who will help us. We haven't had an easy time, so many injuries haven't helped us. This is also why we didn't win ... Teams need continuity to reach a great level.

"It's (injuries) not an excuse, it's the reality, a fact. But we will never look for excuses. Even other teams that won and then had injuries have struggled to maintain a certain level. We're angry about a few defeats, now let's work hard to win."

The versatile Veiga started one Premier League match this season for Chelsea, having made his Portugal debut in October.

"He has also played as a full back or a midfielder, we have already spoken about it. I see him in different positions, but we will discuss it first, they (the players) must be convinced," Motta added.

"As with (Weston) McKennie, before moving him to other roles we spoke about it and he was convinced. Teun Koopmeiners also told me that, if the team needs it, he can also play in a central role.

"This is what they want, to help the team even by putting themselves in difficulty."

With the transfer window closing on Monday, Motta said he had not discussed any potential business with the club.

"I have never spoken about it and I will not do so today, except to say that I am in line with the club. I am very happy with the team I have and with the boys," he said.