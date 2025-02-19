Juve won't play for a draw at PSV, says coach Motta

Juventus will not play for a draw at PSV Eindhoven despite having a 2-1 advantage heading into the second leg of their Champions League playoff, coach Thiago Motta said, calling Wednesday's match the most important of the season.

Motta's side arrive at the Philips Stadion in high spirits after their late win over the Dutch side in the first leg and 1-0 Serie A victory against champions Inter Milan on Sunday.

The Italian called on his team to stay focused as they look to secure another win in Europe to secure a last-16 spot.

"This is the most important game of our season. We've taken an important first step but it's not enough. We don't know how to play to get a draw and we take to the field to win," Motta told reporters on Tuesday.

"In football you have to be prepared to do anything and think about everything. It will be important to use our heads well.

"We have to hope that our team is at its best in every aspect. We want to do our best to deserve a place in the next round."

Juventus have twice beaten PSV this season following a 3-1 home win in their Champions League opener in September. But Motta acknowledged that the Dutch side pose a bigger challenge at home, having last lost there in November 2022.

"We have to press them very hard up front because if we leave spaces in front of them they play very well," he said.

"They're used to attacking with a lot of men. We have to use the ball well with quality and intensity to create goalscoring opportunities and convert them."