Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Juventude hold Palmeiras 1-1 in Sao Paulo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Juventude hold Palmeiras 1-1 in Sao Paulo

Juventude hold Palmeiras 1-1 in Sao Paulo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Juventude - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 3, 2021 Palmeiras' Gabriel Menino in action with Juventude's Jadson REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Juventude hold Palmeiras 1-1 in Sao Paulo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Juventude - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 3, 2021 Palmeiras' Rony in action REUTERS/Carla Carniel
04 Oct 2021 07:44AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 07:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : Palmeiras recovered from losing an early goal to lowly Juventude on Sunday to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw in Brazil's Serie A.

Guilherme Castilho put Juventude 1-0 ahead after just six minutes when he curled a low free kick past the outstretched glove of Brazilian keeper Weverton.

However, Danilo was on hand to volley home from a corner kick 23 minutes later to give the home side a share of the points.

The result lifts Palmeiras back into second place on 39 points, one point above Flamengo, although the Rio club have two games in hand.

Atletico Mineiro lead the league with 49 points, while Juventude are in 15th with 27 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us