Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Juventus agree 75 million euro deal for Fiorentina’s Vlahovic – report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Juventus agree 75 million euro deal for Fiorentina’s Vlahovic – report

Juventus agree 75 million euro deal for Fiorentina’s Vlahovic – report

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v AC Milan - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - November 20, 2021 Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

25 Jan 2022 11:00PM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 11:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Juventus have agreed to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in a deal worth 75 million euros ($84.56 million), Sky Italia reported on Tuesday.

The deal would be the most expensive of the January transfer window so far, with Serie A's joint-top scorer Vlahovic set to earn a reported 7 million euros per year in Turin.

Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade said on Italian television on Monday night that the club's "doors were open" for offers, but set a price tag of 70 million euros.

The Serbian, who joined the Florence club in July 2018, was named Best Young Player in Serie A last season after scoring 21 league goals.

He has continued that form with another 17 this season under new coach Vincenzo Italiano, a record matched only by Lazio’s Ciro Immobile.

Vlahovic's departure seemed inevitable after Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso announced in October last year that the striker had turned down offers of an extension to his deal, which was set to expire in June 2023.

Juventus are fifth in Serie A, six points ahead of seventh-placed Fiorentina with a game in hand.

($1 = 0.8870 euros)

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us